Jackie Hoffman loses Emmy to Laura Dern, curses on camera

Jackie Hoffman arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press

Actress and comedian Jackie Hoffman says she can't believe the media took her reaction to losing out on an Emmy seriously after she yelled an obscenity on camera during the show.

Hoffman was up for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role in "Feud: Bette and Joan." She lost to Laura Dern, who took home the statue for her work in "Big Little Lies." After Dern's name was announced on Sunday, Hoffman could be seen yelling in her seat.

She later took some tongue-in-cheek shots on Twitter at Dern, before writing : "I hear the media actually taking my reaction seriously? Are you kidding me?" She added that host Stephen Colbert told her he loved her reaction.

Hoffman played Joan Crawford's housekeeper Mamacita in "Feud: Bette and Joan."