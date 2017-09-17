Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: September 18, 2017

Jackie Hoffman loses Emmy to Laura Dern, curses on camera

Comments
Jackie Hoffman arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Jackie Hoffman arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Related

View Larger
Jackie Hoffman loses Emmy to Laura Dern, curses on camera
Jackie Hoffman arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Actress and comedian Jackie Hoffman says she can't believe the media took her reaction to losing out on an Emmy seriously after she yelled an obscenity on camera during the show.

Hoffman was up for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role in "Feud: Bette and Joan." She lost to Laura Dern, who took home the statue for her work in "Big Little Lies." After Dern's name was announced on Sunday, Hoffman could be seen yelling in her seat.

She later took some tongue-in-cheek shots on Twitter at Dern, before writing : "I hear the media actually taking my reaction seriously? Are you kidding me?" She added that host Stephen Colbert told her he loved her reaction.

Hoffman played Joan Crawford's housekeeper Mamacita in "Feud: Bette and Joan."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation