James Norton to star in UK premiere of play 'Belleville'

James Norton and Imogen Poots are set to play American newlyweds in Paris in the British premiere of U.S. playwright Amy Herzog's acclaimed "Belleville."

London's Donmar Warehouse theater announced Thursday that the play will run Dec. 7-Feb. 3, starring the two British actors and directed by Michael Longhurst.

First produced in 2011, Herzog's play centers on a young couple — a doctor and an actress — who are apparently living the bohemian dream but whose relationship dramatically unravels.

Norton's credits include mystery series "Grantchester" and sci-fi thriller remake "Flatliners." Poots' films include "28 Weeks Later" and the upcoming "I Kill Giants."

The 250-seat Donmar Warehouse, whose influence outstrips its size, has sent several productions to New York in recent years, including all-female stagings of Shakespeare starring Harriet Walter.