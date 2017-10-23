Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake during The AOL TopSpeed Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show in 2004. Many of Jackson's fans are not happy about Timberklake's return to the show in 2018.
When Justin Timberlake announced Sunday he would be performing at the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show, the first thought for many was: Will Janet Jackson join Timberlake during the performance?
Before the NFL or Timberlake could respond, livid fans took to social media to dispute the league’s decision to give the singer with a halftime spot and not Jackson.
>> Read more trending news
In 2004, the duo performed during the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime, but as the two ended Timberlake’s “Rock Your Body,” a wardrobe malfunction revealed Jackson’s nipple for less than a second, spawning what now is referred to as the “Nipplegate” scandal.
The FCC nightmare led to the now-standard video delay during live events. Many argue Timberlake was not negatively affected by the scandal like Jackson was. Rolling Stone reported that the incident at the show, which was produced by MTV, led to a blacklisting of the artist by Viacom, MTV’s parent company, and CBS, the network the halftime show aired on. The blacklisting reportedly led to dismal record sales for Jackson’s “Damita Jo” LP and a dark cloud over the performance until this day.
Related: Justin Timberlake will headline Super Bowl LII halftime show
In light of the impact of the controversial moment, some fans found issue with the NFL inviting one-half of the duo back for a second shot at a drama-free performance. Such concerns were expressed on Twitter.
Some even sensed a racial undertone to the missing invitation for a Janet Jackson performance.
NFL officials cleared up the rumors Monday afternoon that Jackson is banned from performing.
Related: Justin Timberlake will headline Super Bowl LII halftime show
“No ban, no,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told CNN. He declined comment on “any speculation regarding potential guests,” and he said there may be no guests. McCarthy went on to describer Timberlake as the “ultimate global superstar.”
Timberlake has not yet announced whether he plans to invite Jackson as a special guest. Jackson is currently traveling across the U.S. for her State of the World North American Tour.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself