Posted: October 08, 2017

Jason Aldean pays tribute to Vegas victims, Petty on 'SNL'

In this photo provided by NBC, Jason Aldean performs
In this photo provided by NBC, Jason Aldean performs "I Won't Back Down" on "Saturday Night Live," Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in New York. “Saturday Night Live” has paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting and the late rock superstar Tom Petty by opening its show with country star Aldean singing one of Petty’s songs. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)

Jason Aldean pays tribute to Vegas victims, Petty on 'SNL'
In this photo provided by NBC, Jason Aldean performs 'I Won't Back Down' on 'Saturday Night Live,' Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in New York. “Saturday Night Live” has paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting and the late rock superstar Tom Petty by opening its show with country star Aldean singing one of Petty’s songs.

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Country star Jason Aldean took the stage on "Saturday Night Live," paying tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas massacre and the late rock superstar Tom Petty.

Aldean performed Petty's "I Won't Back Down" during the live opening Saturday night and then introduced the show.

"This week we witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history," he said. "So many people are hurting. You can be sure that we are going to walk through these tough times together every step of the way."

Aldean was performing at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas last Sunday night when a gunman sprayed bullets into the crowd from a high-rise hotel, killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500.

Petty died Monday in Los Angeles at age 66 after suffering cardiac arrest.

