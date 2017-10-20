Jason Aldean releases 'I Won't Back Down' for charity

FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo Jason Aldean performs during a surprise pop up concert at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. Aldean’s moving rendition of Tom Petty's “I Won’t Back Down” on “Saturday Night Live” earlier this month will soon be raising money to help victims of the Las Vegas shooting. Aldean’s representative says all proceeds from the released song will be donated to the Direct Impact Fund dedicated to victims of the tragedy. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press