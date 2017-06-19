Now Playing
Posted: June 19, 2017

Jay Z's new album '4:44' to drop June 30 on Tidal

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016, file photo, Jay Z performs during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland. Jay Z's new album called "4:44" will be released June 30, 2017, and will be available only to users of music streaming service Tidal, which the rapper co-owns. Tidal announced the news on Twitter early Monday, June 19, 2017, along with a 30-second-long black-and-white clip from a video of one of the album's songs, featuring the "Moonlight" star Mahershala Ali. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Jay Z's new album will be released June 30 and will be available only to users of the music streaming service Tidal, which the rapper co-owns.

Tidal announced the news on Twitter early Monday along with a 30-second black-and-white clip from a video of one of the album's songs, featuring "Moonlight" star Mahershala Ali. The new album is called "4:44."

Tidal was launched in 2015. It is co-owned by Beyonce, Madonna, Rihanna, Kanye West and other artists. Earlier this year, Sprint bought a 33 percent stake in the service, which has more than 40 million songs and 140,000 videos.

The new album is Jay Z's first CD since "Magna Carta Holy Grail" in 2013. It will be available to new and existing Sprint customers who sign up for Tidal.

