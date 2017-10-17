Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez raise $26M for Puerto Rico

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, actress and singer Jennifer Lopez arrives at the "World of Dance" celebration in West Hollywood, Calif. Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have raised $26 million for Puerto Rico disaster relief, with another $9 million raised by a benefit show. The two hosted “One Voice: Somos Live!” on Saturday with Marc Anthony. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
NEW YORK
—
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have raised $26 million for Puerto Rico disaster relief, with another $9 million raised by a benefit show.
The two hosted "One Voice: Somos Live!" on Saturday with Marc Anthony.
Lopez says that amid "swirling negativity dividing our country," the outpouring of support for Puerto Rico following the devastating hurricane was gratifying.
The benefit show included performances by Demi Lovato, Ricky Martin, Mary J. Blige and Gwen Stefani.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself