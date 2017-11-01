Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: November 01, 2017

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez discuss relationship

Comments
FILE - In this May 1, 2017, file photo, Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition in New York. The couple has discussed their relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair published online on Nov. 1, 2017. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this May 1, 2017, file photo, Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition in New York. The couple has discussed their relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair published online on Nov. 1, 2017. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lopez says a fire alarm went off during her first date with Alex Rodriguez, literally.

Lopez says she met the former baseball star for a dinner at a Bel Air, California, hotel that was cut short when a fire alarm rang and the couple had to evacuate the building. The couple has discussed their relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Rodriguez tells the magazine that he and Lopez are "very much twins" as Latinos from New York. For her part, Lopez says: "I understand him in a way that I don't think anyone else could, and he understands me in a way that no one else could ever."

The couple appears on the cover of the magazine's December issue.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 



HITS VETERAN RESOURCE CENTER

HITS VETERAN RESOURCE CENTER

YOU SERVED US! NOW IT’S TIME WE SERVE YOU

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation