Jennifer Lopez cancels Las Vegas performances after shooting

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2017 file photo, Jennifer Lopez arrives at the "World of Dance" Celebration in West Hollywood, Calif. Lopez released a statement Tuesday saying she is postponing her “Jennifer Lopez: All I Have” concert appearances out of respect to the victims of Sunday’s shooting. The statement says performances set for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday will be rescheduled and that tickets will be refunded or replaced. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press