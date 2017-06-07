Now Playing
Posted: June 07, 2017

Jerry Seinfeld says 'no thanks' to hug from Kesha

FILE - This Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, shows Jerry Seinfeld performing at Stand Up For Heroes in New York. Video shows pop singer Kesha interrupting an interview Seinfeld was doing an interview with a local news reporter ahead of the “Night of Laughter & Song” event at the Kennedy Center Monday, June 5, 2017. The singer wanted a hug from the comedian, but Seinfeld repeatedly declined, backing off and telling her, “no thanks.” (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this May 22, 2016, file photo, Kesha arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Video shows Kesha interrupting an interview Jerry Seinfeld was doing an interview with a local news reporter ahead of the “Night of Laughter & Song” event at the Kennedy Center Monday, June 5, 2017. The singer wanted a hug from the comedian, but Seinfeld repeatedly declined, backing off and telling her, “no thanks.”

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON —

Jerry Seinfeld is not a hugger and he let Kesha know it before a star-studded charity event in Washington earlier this week.

Video shows Kesha interrupting an interview Seinfeld was doing with a local news reporter ahead of the "Night of Laughter & Song" event at the Kennedy Center on Monday. The singer wanted a hug from the comedian, but Seinfeld repeatedly declined, backing off and telling her, "no thanks."

Kesha quickly walked away while Seinfeld laughed and told the reporter he "didn't know who that was." He said that he wished her the best after being told it was Kesha.

The singer didn't seem too upset about the encounter, posting on Twitter on Tuesday that she has "lots to smile about."

