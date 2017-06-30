Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 30, 2017

JMW Turner painting could fetch $30 million at auction

Comments
Members of staff at Sotheby's auction house adjust an oil painting entitled ' Ehrenbreitstein' (1835), by British artist J.M.W.Turner, in London, Friday, June 30, 2017. The painting is expected to be sold for some 15-25 million pounds, (US$18.7-31.2 million, euro 17.3-28.9 million) when sold at auction on July 5. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Members of staff at Sotheby's auction house adjust an oil painting entitled ' Ehrenbreitstein' (1835), by British artist J.M.W.Turner, in London, Friday, June 30, 2017. The painting is expected to be sold for some 15-25 million pounds, (US$18.7-31.2 million, euro 17.3-28.9 million) when sold at auction on July 5. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Related

View Larger
JMW Turner painting could fetch $30 million at auction
Members of staff at Sotheby's auction house pose for the media in front of a display of works by British artist J.M.W.Turner, in London, Friday, June 30, 2017. The painting is expected to be sold for some 15-25 million pounds,
View Larger
JMW Turner painting could fetch $30 million at auction
Members of staff at Sotheby's auction house move an oil painting entitled ' entitled 'Kilchurn Castle, with the Cruchan Ben Mountains, Scotland -Noon', by the artist J.M.W.Turner, in London, Friday, June 30, 2017. The painting is expected to be sold for some 15-25 million pounds,
View Larger
JMW Turner painting could fetch $30 million at auction
Members of staff at Sotheby's auction house wait next to an oil painting entitled ' Ehrenbreitstein'
View Larger
JMW Turner painting could fetch $30 million at auction
Members of staff at Sotheby's auction house move easels and plinths near to an oil painting entitled ' Ehrenbreitstein'

The Associated Press

LONDON —

A German landscape by the quintessentially English painter J.M.W. Turner could fetch 25 million pounds ($31.2 million) when it is auctioned next month.

Sotheby's auction house says "Ehrenbreitstein" is one of the greatest works by the artist still in private hands. Painted in 1835, it depicts a ruined fortress on the Rhine in western Germany.

The painting will be up for sale in London Wednesday, with an estimated price of 15 million pounds to 25 million pounds ($18.7 million to $31.2 million).

Turner is renowned for moody landscapes and seascapes that prefigured the Impressionist movement. Sotheby's British paintings specialist Julian Gascoigne said Friday that the artist "revolutionized the way we perceive the painted image."

Turner's "Rome, from Mount Aventine" sold for 30 million pounds (then $47 million) in 2014.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation