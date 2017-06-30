Joe Jackson taken to hospital after Las Vegas car crash

File-This Oct. 7, 2014, file photo shows Joe Jackson attending The Friars Foundation Gala at The Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York. Las Vegas police said Friday the Jackson family patriarch was riding as a passenger in a car when it was hit by another vehicle that was attempting to make a left-hand turn. The crash west of the Strip happened just after 11 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2017. The 88-year-old was taken to University Medical Center for observation after complaining of injury. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press