Joe Jonas engaged to 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner

This combination photo shows Sophie Turner at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2016, left, and musician Joe Jonas at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, Calif., on March 5, 2017. Turner and Jonas are engaged. They shared the same photo on Instagram Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, of her hand sporting a diamond ring and resting on top of his. Turner noted in her caption: “I said yes.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press