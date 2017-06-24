John Legend: Singer, songwriter, spelling bee champ

FILE - In this May 21, 2017 photo, John Legend arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Legend’s work has won Grammys, an Oscar and a Tony, but years before achieving global fame, the Legend-to-be took home another prize: spelling bee champ. A 1989 story in The Springfield News-Sun proclaimed, “Product of home teaching wins bee.” The newspaper said the 10-year-old Legend took a no-nonsense approach, not cracking a smile during the competition until his tutor cried out in joy when he correctly spelled the winning word: prejudice. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press