John Mayer's new single is ode to ex-girlfriend Katy Perry

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2013, file photo, John Mayer and Katy Perry arrive at the ceremonial swearing-in for President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington. Perry told The New York Times for an article published online March 23, 2017, that his new single, “Still Feel Like Your Man,” is about Perry. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

