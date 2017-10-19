Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' leads Gotham Award nominations

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from, "Get Out." Jordan Peele’s thriller “Get Out” got an awards season boost with a leading four Gotham Awards nominations including best feature. The Independent Filmmaker Project announced nominations for the 27th annual IFP Gotham Awards Thursday. (Universal Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Peele's thriller "Get Out" has gotten an awards season boost with a leading four Gotham Awards nominations, including best feature.

The Independent Filmmaker Project announced nominations for the 27th annual IFP Gotham Awards on Thursday.

"Get Out" is also up for breakthrough director, best screenplay and actor. Other top nominees include the coming-of-age film "Call Me By Your Name," Greta Gerwig's directorial debut "Lady Bird" and Sean Baker's childhood odyssey "The Florida Project," with three each.

"Call Me By Your Name" and "The Florida Project" are also among the best feature nominees with the heist pic "Good Time," and the Tonya Harding biopic "I, Tonya."

Dee Rees' period drama "Mudbound" has also received a special jury award for ensemble cast.

Awards will be handed out in New York on Nov. 27.