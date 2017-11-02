Justice Sonia Sotomayor working on 3 books for young people

FILE- In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks the Newseum in Washington. Sotomayor is working on three books for young people, Penguin Young Readers told The Associated Press on Thursday, Nov. 2. She will be adapting her best-selling memoir “My Beloved World” for middle-graders. She will collaborate with illustrator Lulu Delacre on a picture book autobiography, “Turning Pages.” And she and illustrator Rafael Lopez plan a picture book about “childhood differences.” (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The Associated Press