Posted: February 24, 2017

Justin Bieber Caught Peeing Himself! 

Justin Bieber was seen walking around LA in sweatpants that had a massive wet spot right in the junk area...so did he PEE himself!? Lol. Maybe. 

Social media went bananas on it yesterday because I mean the picture shows him sipping a slurpie and walking all confident with this massive wet spot!

He did manage to catch the laugh though because he posted a meme on his OWN social making fun of it with a quote from Billy Madison.

You ain't cool unless you pee your pants

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

He did eventually manage to tweet the REAL reason for the spot.

Do you believe him?

