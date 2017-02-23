Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 24, 2017
Justin Bieber Caught Peeing Himself!
Justin Bieber was seen walking around LA in sweatpants that had a massive wet spot right in the junk area...so did he PEE himself!? Lol. Maybe.
Social media went bananas on it yesterday because I mean the picture shows him sipping a slurpie and walking all confident with this massive wet spot!
He did manage to catch the laugh though because he posted a meme on his OWN social making fun of it with a quote from Billy Madison.
He did eventually manage to tweet the REAL reason for the spot.
Do you believe him?
