Justin Bieber Caught Peeing Himself! 

Justin Bieber was seen walking around LA in sweatpants that had a massive wet spot right in the junk area...so did he PEE himself!? Lol. Maybe.

Social media went bananas on it yesterday because I mean the picture shows him sipping a slurpie and walking all confident with this massive wet spot!

He did manage to catch the laugh though because he posted a meme on his OWN social making fun of it with a quote from Billy Madison.

You ain't cool unless you pee your pants A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:58pm PST

He did eventually manage to tweet the REAL reason for the spot.

Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my dick area...Didn't bother me if it made ya laugh nice! — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 24, 2017

Do you believe him?