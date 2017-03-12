Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 12, 2017

Justin Bieber Tells Fan “You Make Me Sick” - Why? Details Inside!

Comments

*sigh* I have to say, Justin Bieber might be a super awesome guy, but with every story of him being rude to his fans it makes it less and less likely. Or is it #AlternativeFacts? Who knows but the newest story isn’t helping!

Reporting from TMZ

“Justin was in Melbourne, Australia Saturday, where a young girl tried snapping a selfie of herself next to the pop star grubbing on some finger food. He lectures her on respect ... and then burns her with a harsh line.”

Thoughts? Think he had the right to say that? Why even step out of the car if you know you’ll be bombarded by fans? Get tighter security, Biebs!

~Miss Bryan

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation