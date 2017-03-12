Justin Bieber Tells Fan “You Make Me Sick” - Why? Details Inside!

*sigh* I have to say, Justin Bieber might be a super awesome guy, but with every story of him being rude to his fans it makes it less and less likely. Or is it #AlternativeFacts? Who knows but the newest story isn’t helping!

Reporting from TMZ:

“Justin was in Melbourne, Australia Saturday, where a young girl tried snapping a selfie of herself next to the pop star grubbing on some finger food. He lectures her on respect ... and then burns her with a harsh line.”

Thoughts? Think he had the right to say that? Why even step out of the car if you know you’ll be bombarded by fans? Get tighter security, Biebs!

~Miss Bryan