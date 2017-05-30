Kathy Griffin apologizes for Trump photo: 'I went too far'

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2017 file photo, comedian Kathy Griffin attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Griffin says she knew her new photo shoot with photographer Tyler Shields would “make noise.” She appears in a photo posted online Tuesday, May 30, 2017, holding what looks like President Donald Trump’s bloody, severed head. Many on Twitter called for the comedian to be jailed. Griffin told photographer Shields in a video on his Twitter page Tuesday that they will have to move to Mexico to avoid federal prison for their latest collaboration. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.

The comic posted a video later Tuesday apologizing for the video image, saying it was "too disturbing" and wasn't funny.

"I sincerely apologize," she said. "I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people."

The first video showed a straight-faced Griffin slowly lifting the bloody head. She originally described the project with photographer Tyler Shields as an "artsy fartsy statement" mocking the commander in chief.

Many online called for Griffin to be jailed.

In her apology video, Griffin begs her fans for forgiveness and says she has asked the photographer to remove the images.

"I made a mistake, and I was wrong," she says.

The video had apparently been removed from Shields' blog by late Tuesday.

CNN, whose New Year's Eve coverage Griffin has co-hosted, called the images "disgusting and offensive."

"We are pleased to see she has apologized," CNN said in a statement. "We are evaluating New Year's Eve and have made no decisions at this point."

A publicist for Shields did not respond to a request for comment.