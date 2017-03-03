Katy Perry Chops Off Her Hair - Check It Here!

Katy Perry has changed her hair up again, and this time it's MAD short! Yesterday Katy showed off on her snapchat pics of her sitting in her stylists chair... and ... her shoulder length hair is chopped all the way to above her ears!

Fans are saying she looks like Miley now, but Katy came back saying her inspiration was from Michelle William's hair aka the actress to late Heath Ledger.

#KatyPerry is not chained to the lob! 💁|#Repost @katyperry: ✂️cash me outside howbow dah✂️ A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Mar 2, 2017 at 4:32pm PST

PLUS that's not ALL she's been doing. Yesterday she did a little MORE damage control dealing her split with Orlando Bloom. Remember how we talked yesterday about pictures leaking of Orlando getting flirty with another woman during an Oscars pre-party?

Well Miss Perry tweeted this out:

HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!😘 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 2, 2017

~Miss Bryan