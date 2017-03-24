Katy Perry, Maroon 5 to perform at Wango Tango radio concert

FILE - In this March 5, 2017 file photo, Katy Perry performs "Chained to the Rhythm" during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Perry, Maroon 5 and One Direction’s Niall Horan are set to perform at the annual Wango Tango concert near Los Angeles in May. Ryan Seacrest and iHeartMedia’s KIIS FM made the announcement Friday, March 24. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Associated Press