Keith Olbermann calls for 25th Amendment action after Trump's CNN tweet
By
Douglas Barclay, Rare.us
Keith Olbermann, host of GQ’s “The Resistance,” called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked Sunday after President Donald Trump posted a video of himself beating down the CNN logo. The video was a doctored clip from Trump's appearance on a WWE show.
>> See the tweet here
“The @vp and the cabinet of @realDonaldTrump need to invoke Article 4 of the 25th Amendment and remove him from office, today, or resign,” Olbermann tweeted Sunday.
>> Read more trending news
“Resign, now, or be forced from office. You have no place in a freedom-loving country,” Olbermann tweeted earlier in the day.
