Keith Olbermann, host of GQ’s “The Resistance,” called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked Sunday after President Donald Trump posted a video of himself beating down the CNN logo. The video was a doctored clip from Trump's appearance on a WWE show.

“The @vp and the cabinet of @realDonaldTrump need to invoke Article 4 of the 25th Amendment and remove him from office, today, or resign,” Olbermann tweeted Sunday.

“Resign, now, or be forced from office. You have no place in a freedom-loving country,” Olbermann tweeted earlier in the day.