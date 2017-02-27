Now Playing
Posted: July 03, 2017

Keith Olbermann calls for 25th Amendment action after Trump's CNN tweet

Keith Olbermann, TV personality and host of GQ's 'The Resistance', photographed in New York City on February 7, 2017. (Photo by Chris Sorensen for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By Douglas Barclay, Rare.us

Keith Olbermann, host of GQ’s “The Resistance,” called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked Sunday after President Donald Trump posted a video of himself beating down the CNN logo. The video was a doctored clip from Trump's appearance on a WWE show.

“The @vp and the cabinet of @realDonaldTrump need to invoke Article 4 of the 25th Amendment and remove him from office, today, or resign,” Olbermann tweeted Sunday.

“Resign, now, or be forced from office. You have no place in a freedom-loving country,” Olbermann tweeted earlier in the day.

