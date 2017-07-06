Now Playing
Posted: July 06, 2017

Kesha returns with lead single from first album in 5 years

FILE - In this May 22, 2016, file photo, Kesha arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Kesha released
FILE - In this May 22, 2016, file photo, Kesha arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Kesha released "Praying" on July 6, 2017. The song is the lead single from the singer's first album in five years. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Kesha has debuted "Praying," the lead single from "Rainbow," her first album since 2012's "Warrior." Co-written by Ryan Lewis, "Praying" features lyrics about overcoming adversity. In an essay for Lenny Letter , Kesha writes that the song is about "coming to feel empathy for someone else even if they hurt you or scare you."

Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, has denied Kesha's allegations.

"Rainbow" is due out Aug. 11 and features appearances by Dolly Parton, Eagles of Death Metal and the Dap-Kings.

