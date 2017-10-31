Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: November 03, 2017

Kevin Spacey is dropped from Dutch event over abuse claims

Comments
This image released by Netflix shows Kevin Spacey in a scene from
This image released by Netflix shows Kevin Spacey in a scene from "House Of Cards." Netflix says it's suspending production on "House of Cards" following harassment allegations against Spacey. (David Giesbrecht/Netflix via AP)

The Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands —

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch business forum has canceled a headline appearance by actor Kevin Spacey over allegations of sexual abuse.

BusinessBoost Live said in a statement Friday that "it is not desirable" to let Spacey speak at their conference Nov. 29 in Rotterdam. The networking forum, aimed at CEOs and entrepreneurs, said it terminated cooperation with the actor in consultation with Spacey's management.

Spacey has given appearances at other business conferences including the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Spacey has faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment or abuse in recent days, after accusations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein prompted others to speak publicly about behavior by powerful men in Hollywood and other industries.

Representatives for Spacey have said he's "taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 



HITS VETERAN RESOURCE CENTER

HITS VETERAN RESOURCE CENTER

YOU SERVED US! NOW IT’S TIME WE SERVE YOU

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation