Kim Kardashian West: Streaks on table were marble, not drugs

FILE - In this April 12, 2017, file photo, Kim Kardashian West, left, and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the U.S. premiere of "The Promise" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. West explained Tuesday, July 11, 2017, that the pair of white streaks spotted on a black table from a social media post created at a hotel she’s staying at were just part of the table’s marble stone.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press