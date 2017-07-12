Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: July 12, 2017

Kim Kardashian West: Streaks on table were marble, not drugs

Comments
FILE - In this April 12, 2017, file photo, Kim Kardashian West, left, and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the U.S. premiere of
FILE - In this April 12, 2017, file photo, Kim Kardashian West, left, and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the U.S. premiere of "The Promise" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. West explained Tuesday, July 11, 2017, that the pair of white streaks spotted on a black table from a social media post created at a hotel she’s staying at were just part of the table’s marble stone.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Kardashian West posted a Twitter video Tuesday explaining that the pair of white streaks spotted on a black table at a hotel she's staying at is just part of the table's marble stone. She showed up close shots of the table.

On Monday, she initially posted she thought the streaks might be leftover sugar from some candy her kids were eating.

Kardashian West admonished those who thought the streaks were drugs, saying, "I have kids. It's just not my lifestyle. I've never been like that."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation