Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 09, 2017

S. Korean pop singer released from hospital after overdose

Comments
Popular South Korean singer T.O.P. in a wheelchair leaves Ewha Womans University Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 9, 2017. T.O.P. was released from the hospital after being treated for an overdose of anti-anxiety pills. (Kwon Hyun-koo /Newsis via AP)
Popular South Korean singer T.O.P. in a wheelchair leaves Ewha Womans University Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 9, 2017. T.O.P. was released from the hospital after being treated for an overdose of anti-anxiety pills. (Kwon Hyun-koo /Newsis via AP)

Related

View Larger
S. Korean pop singer released from hospital after overdose
Popular South Korean singer T.O.P. in a wheelchair leaves Ewha Womans University Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 9, 2017. T.O.P. was released from the hospital after being treated for an overdose of anti-anxiety pills.

The Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea —

Popular South Korean singer T.O.P. was released from a Seoul hospital Friday after being treated for an overdose of anti-anxiety pills.

His medical setback came after he was indicted on charges of smoking marijuana last year before he entered the country's police force to serve his mandatory military service. The drug is illegal in South Korea and the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has reportedly suspended him.

T.O.P., whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, told reporters he was "sorry" as he left the hospital in a wheelchair and wearing a white mask.

T.O.P. is a member of the boy band Big Bang, which has a large following in Asia.

Most able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve about two years in the military as the country maintains a large force in the face of potential conflict with North Korea.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation