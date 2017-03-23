Kristi Yamaguchi tweets 'break a leg' to Nancy Kerrigan

FILE - In this March 12, 1991, file photo, American skaters (L to R) Tonya Harding, silver; Kristi Yamaguchi, gold; and Nancy Kerrigan, bronze, display their medals after the finals of the World Figure Skating Championships in Munich. A run-of-the-mill good luck tweet from Yamaguchi to Kerrigan is drawing online attention. Yamaguchi tweeted a message to Kerrigan ahead of Kerrigan’s performance on Monday’s “Dancing with the Stars” March 20, 2017, and added “break a leg.” Kerrigan was hit in the leg before the 1994 Winter Olympics by a man hired by the ex-husband of Harding. Yamaguchi’s spokeswoman says “no ill will was intended.” (AP Photo/Diether Endlicher, File)

The Associated Press