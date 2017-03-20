Now Playing
Posted: March 20, 2017

Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Beast for edits

This image released by Disney shows Dan Stevens as The Beast, left, and Emma Watson as Belle in a live-action adaptation of the animated classic
This image released by Disney shows Dan Stevens as The Beast, left, and Emma Watson as Belle in a live-action adaptation of the animated classic "Beauty and the Beast." Disney’s film Beauty and the Beast has been pulled from cinemas in Kuwait after the country’s censors raised concerns over the film’s content. Duaij Al-Khalifa Al-Sabah, a board member at the National Cinema Company that operates 11 of Kuwait’s 13 movie theaters, told The Associated Press on Monday, March 20, 2017 a newly edited version of the movie may be back in theaters later this week. (Disney via AP)

The Associated Press

KUWAIT CITY —

Disney's new Beauty and the Beast has been pulled from cinemas in Kuwait after censors raised concerns over the film's content.

The film, which has grossed more than $180 million overseas, has what has been called Disney's first "gay moment" for a character.

Beauty and the Beast had been showing in the predominantly Muslim country of Kuwait since Thursday, but those who'd purchased tickets to see the movie Monday received text messages from Kuwait's National Cinema Company informing them that screenings of the movie were cancelled due to "unforeseen difficulties."

Duaij Al-Khalifa Al-Sabah, a board member at the National Cinema Company, which operates 11 of Kuwait's 13 movie theaters, told The Associated Press a newly edited version of the movie may be back in theaters later this week.

