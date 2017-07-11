Lady Gaga postponing first stop of Dive Bar Tour

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. Lady Gaga is postponing the first stop of her 2017 Dive Bar Tour originally scheduled for Thursday in Las Vegas. A statement released Tuesday, July 11, said the singer is “deep in rehearsals for her world tour and is working to reschedule a date as soon as possible.” (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

The Associated Press