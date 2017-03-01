Lady Gaga to replace Beyonce as Coachella headliner

Billboard reported that Lady Gaga (pictured) may replace Beyonce as headliner at Coachella this year.

Since announcing her pregnancy with twins, Beyonce has bowed out of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival as the headliner for the April 15 and 22 shows.

The singer stepped down from the headlining spot "following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months," according to a Thursday statement from Beyonce's entertainment and management company Parkwood Entertainment and Goldenvoice.

According to Billboard, Lady Gaga will be performing in her place.

"Officials with festival organizers Goldenvoice and AEG Live are finalizing plans to bring Gaga's huge stage production to Coachella and will make the announcement in the coming days," Billboard reported, citing unnamed sources.

E! News reported that Lady Gaga confirmed the news on Twitter Tuesday night, sharing an updated poster for the festival.

"Let's party in the desert!" she wrote.

The news means Gaga will be the first woman to do so at the festival since Björk in 2007.

Beyonce is scheduled to headline Coachella in 2018. Her due date for this year is not publicly known.

In early February, Gaga performed at the Super Bowl LI halftime show. Her Joanne World Tour starts Aug. 1. in Vancouver, Canada.