Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 08, 2017

Larry McMurtry's typewriters sell at auction for $37,500

Comments
FILE - In this April 30, 2014, file photo, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMurtry poses at his book store in Archer City, Texas. The two typewriters McMurtry used to write his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel
FILE - In this April 30, 2014, file photo, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMurtry poses at his book store in Archer City, Texas. The two typewriters McMurtry used to write his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "Lonesome Dove" sold at auction for $37,500. Heritage Auctions sold the typewriters Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at an auction in New York City. Eric Bradley, a spokesman for the Dallas-based auction house, said the typewriters sold to a bidder from Texas who wished to remain anonymous. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Related

View Larger
Larry McMurtry's typewriters sell at auction for $37,500
This undated photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows two of Larry McMurtry's typewriters which he used to write his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel 'Lonesome Dove.' The two typewriters sold at auction for $37,500. Heritage Auctions sold the typewriters Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at an auction in New York City. Eric Bradley, a spokesman for the Dallas-based auction house, said the typewriters sold to a bidder from Texas who wished to remain anonymous.

The Associated Press

DALLAS —

The two typewriters Larry McMurtry used to write his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "Lonesome Dove" sold at auction for $37,500.

Heritage Auctions sold the typewriters Wednesday at an auction in New York City. Eric Bradley, a spokesman for the Dallas-based auction house, said the typewriters sold to a bidder from Texas who wished to remain anonymous.

McMurtry had told The Associated Press he "just decided that it would be fun" to sell the typewriters at auction, "and I actually have too many typewriters."

The 80-year-old author and screenwriter said he still writes on a typewriter and has about 15 of them.

While writing "Lonesome Dove," a tale of a cattle drive in the 1870s, he kept one typewriter in his hometown of Archer City, Texas, and the other in Washington, D.C.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation