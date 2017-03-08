Larry McMurtry's typewriters sell at auction for $37,500

FILE - In this April 30, 2014, file photo, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMurtry poses at his book store in Archer City, Texas. The two typewriters McMurtry used to write his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "Lonesome Dove" sold at auction for $37,500. Heritage Auctions sold the typewriters Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at an auction in New York City. Eric Bradley, a spokesman for the Dallas-based auction house, said the typewriters sold to a bidder from Texas who wished to remain anonymous. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

The Associated Press