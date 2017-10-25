Late Fats Domino mined New Orleans roots in pioneering music

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2008 file photo, Fats Domino waves to fans before a ceremony re-presenting two Grammy awards to replace the ones that he lost from Hurricane Katrina's flooding in New Orleans. Domino, the amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music even as it honored the grand, good-humored tradition of the Crescent City, has died. He was 89. Mark Bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, coroner's office, said Domino died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Cheryl Gerber)

View Larger En esta foto del 9 de noviembre del 2007, el ícono musical Fats Domino toca en el programa 'Today' de la NBC en Nueva York. Domino, pionero del rock 'n' roll, murió el martes 24 de octubre del 2017. Tenía 89 años.

View Larger FILE - This 1956 file photo shows singer, composer and pianist Fats Domino. The amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music even as it honored the grand, good-humored tradition of the Crescent City, has died. He was 89. Mark Bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, coroner's office, said Domino died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.

View Larger Flowers are tucked into the fence of the former home of famed musician Fats Domino, in the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Domino, the amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music while honoring the traditions of the Crescent City, died early Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. He was 89.

View Larger Angela Cruz, 7, center, Jordan, 9, left, and Joseph, 5, peer through the fence of the former home of famed musician Fats Domino, in the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Domino, the amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music while honoring the traditions of the Crescent City, died early Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. He was 89.

View Larger John Jenks takes a selfie photo in front of the former home of famed musician Fats Domino, in the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Domino, the amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music while honoring the traditions of the Crescent City, died early Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. He was 89.

View Larger FILE - In this April 24, 2003 file photo, Fats Domino performs on the opening day of the 34th annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans. Domino, the amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music even as it honored the grand, good-humored tradition of the Crescent City, has died. He was 89. Mark Bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, coroner's office, said Domino died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.

View Larger FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2013 file photo, legendary musician Fats Domino is named 'Honorary Grand Marshall' of the Krewe of Orpheus, the star-studded Carnival club that traditionally parades the night before Mardi Gras in New Orleans. Domino, the amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music even as it honored the grand, good-humored tradition of the Crescent City, has died. He was 89. Mark Bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, coroner's office, said Domino died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.

View Larger FILE - In this May 30, 2009 file photo, Fats Domino visits with Little Richard in a dressing room after Richards' performance at The Domino Effect, a tribute concert for Domino, at the New Orleans Arena in New Orleans. Domino, the amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music even as it honored the grand, good-humored tradition of the Crescent City, has died. He was 89. Mark Bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, coroner's office, said Domino died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.