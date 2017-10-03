Late-night hosts honor victims of Las Vegas massacre

NBC/Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Jimmy Fallon took a moment to remember the victims of of Sunday’s Las Vegas massacre on Monday’s “The Tonight Show.”

In his monologue, Fallon said, “In the face of tragedies and acts of terror we need to remember that good still exists in the world. We’re here to entertain you tonight and that’s what we’re going to do.”

He then introduced Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler as they performed Dido’s “No Freedom.” The unusual duo had Cyrus on lead vocals and Sandler singing backup and accompanying her on guitar, Mashable reported.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel broke down as he introduced his show and spoke about the deadly shooting during the Route 91 Harvest Festival, The New York Post reported.

Kimmel, who is from Las Vegas, said “Here we are again, in the aftermath of another terrible, inexplicably shocking and painful tragedy.”

He then went through the background of some of the victims.

“We lost two police officers, we lost a nurse from Tennessee, a special ed teacher from a local school here in Manhattan Beach. All these devastated families who now have to live with this pain forever because one person with a violent and insane voice in his head managed to stockpile a collection of high-powered rifles. And used them to shoot people,” Kimmel said.

“Of course, there was something we can do about it. There are a lot of things we can do about it. But we don’t. Which is interesting, because when someone with a beard attacks us, we tap phones, we invoke travel bans, we build walls. We take every possible precaution to make sure it doesn’t happen again. But when an American buys a gun and kills other Americans then there’s nothing we can do about that because the Second Amendment. Our forefathers wanted us to have AK47s, is the argument.”

Warning, the clip contains profanity.