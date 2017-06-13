Latin Grammys to announce nominees in Sept.; show airs Nov.

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2016 file photo, Juanes, center left, and Pablo Lopez perform "Tu Enemigo" with the cast members from Cirque du Soleil "Mystere" at the 17th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. The nominees for the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards will be announced on Sept. 20, 2017, and the awards will be handed out on Nov. 16. The 18th annual Latin Grammy Awards will air live on Univision from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, FIle)

The Associated Press