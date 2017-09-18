Laura Ingraham joins Fox News evening lineup

FILE - In this July 20, 2016 file photo, Conservative political commentator Laura Ingraham speaks during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Fox News Channel says Ingraham is joining its prime-time lineup next week with a regular show. The Ingraham Angle,” will air at 10 p.m. ET. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The Associated Press

Fox News Channel says conservative commentator Laura Ingraham is joining its prime-time lineup next month with a regular show.

Her show, "The Ingraham Angle," will air at 10 p.m. ET. Her ascension to a regular show has been rumored for several weeks, since it was reported that Fox was negotiating with her. The show will begin on Oct. 30.

Starting next week, Sean Hannity's evening show will move up an hour to 9 p.m., the time slot he occupied for many years. Now Fox's top-rated host, Hannity will take on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow directly.

The panel show, "The Five," a weak spot in Fox's evening ratings, will move back to the 5 p.m. time slot where it aired for several years.

This story has been corrected to show that "The Ingraham Angle" starts next month.