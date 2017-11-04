Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File/Greg Allen/Invision/AP

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2015 file photo, Laurence Fishburne, left, and Gina Torres attend the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center Hall of States in Washington. Court records in Los Angeles show that Fishburne filed for divorce from his wife of 15 years, Torres, on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, and is seeking joint custody of their 10-year-old daughter.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Nearly two months after publicly announcing their separation, divorce is in process for actors Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres.

TMZ reported that the two have agreed about how to split their assets after 15 years of marriage.

According to The Associated Press, Fishburne cited irreconcilable differences in the filing. He is seeking joint custody of their 10-year-old daughter Delilah.

Torres issued a statement Sept. 20 confirming the two separated in Sept. 2016.

“With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year,” the statement said. “There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected.

“Happily, however, our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe. As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we’re in this together, if not side by side.”

The statement came after Page Six published photos of the “Suits” actress kissing another man Sept. 19.

People reported that Fishburne has two children from a previous marriage named Montana and Langston.

Fishburne and Torres were married in Sept. 2002.