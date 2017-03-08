Now Playing
Posted: March 08, 2017

Laverne Cox is cast as ex-con in ABC buddy-cop comedy pilot

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2017, file photo, Laverne Cox attends the 10th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, Calif. Variety and Deadline reported on March 7, 2017, that Cox would star on ABC pilot “The Trustee” as an ex-con alongside Meaghan Rath. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

Actress Laverne Cox has signed on to an ABC buddy-cop comedy pilot.

Variety and Deadline report that Cox will star on "The Trustee" as ex-con Amanda Jones alongside Meaghan Rath. "The Walking Dead" star Michael Cudlitz will play a police captain on the show.

Cox says on Instagram that she's "excited and grateful" for the role.

The transgender actress was nominated for an Emmy for playing inmate Sophia Burset on Netfix's "Orange Is the New Black." She most recently played a lawyer alongside Katherine Heigl in the CBS drama "Doubt," which was canceled last month after just two episodes.

