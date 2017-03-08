Laverne Cox is cast as ex-con in ABC buddy-cop comedy pilot

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2017, file photo, Laverne Cox attends the 10th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, Calif. Variety and Deadline reported on March 7, 2017, that Cox would star on ABC pilot “The Trustee” as an ex-con alongside Meaghan Rath. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press