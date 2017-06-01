Now Playing
Posted: June 01, 2017

Lawrence O'Donnell signs deal to remain at MSNBC

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2016 file photo, Lawrence O'Donnell attends the 12th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York. MSNBC says it has completed a deal to keep Lawrence O’Donnell in its prime time lineup. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2016 file photo, Lawrence O'Donnell attends the 12th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York. MSNBC says it has completed a deal to keep Lawrence O'Donnell in its prime time lineup. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

MSNBC says it has completed a deal to keep Lawrence O'Donnell in its prime-time lineup.

The network wouldn't release any details Thursday. Contract renegotiations are usually routine, but O'Donnell's became an issue since he mused publicly about whether he was wanted. Talks went down to the wire; his old contract was due to expire this weekend.

O'Donnell tweeted after his show Wednesday night that "I will be saying hi to Rachel @maddow at 10 p.m. for the foreseeable future."

He's had a strong stretch in the ratings, at least partly due to following the red-hot Maddow in MSNBC's weeknight lineup.

