Posted: March 30, 2017

Leonardo DiCaprio, Q-Tip bro it up at intimate showcase

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2016, file photo, Leonardo DiCaprio attends the premiere of the National Geographic Channel's "Before The Flood," at the United Nations.
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2016, file photo, Leonardo DiCaprio attends the premiere of the National Geographic Channel's "Before The Flood," at the United Nations. Longtime friends DiCaprio and Q-Tip hung out at an intimate showcase for an Australian band making its New York City debut late Wednesday, March 29, 2017. The Oscar-winning actor and Grammy-winning rapper were in the small audience at Ludlow House as trio Chase Atlantic performed songs in a stripped, raw form. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)

Leonardo DiCaprio, Q-Tip bro it up at intimate showcase
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Q-Tip, from A Tribe Called Quest, performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Longtime friends Q-Tip and Leonardo DiCaprio hung out at an intimate showcase for an Australian band making its New York City debut late Wednesday, March 29, 2017. The Grammy-winning rapper and Oscar-winning actor were in the small audience at Ludlow House as trio Chase Atlantic performed songs in a stripped, raw form.

AP Music Writer

NEW YORK —

Longtime friends Leonardo DiCaprio and Q-Tip hung out at an intimate showcase for an Australian band making its New York City debut late Wednesday.

The Oscar-winning actor and Grammy-winning rapper were in the small audience at Ludlow House as trio Chase Atlantic performed songs in a stripped, raw form.

DiCaprio bobbed his head from his plush chair while sitting next to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Nina Agdal and chatting with the leader of A Tribe Called Quest.

Q-Tip went to the stage to watch when the band asked people to come closer, as DiCaprio, in a fedora, sat back. The audience included music industry insiders, record label players and some press.

Chase Atlantic performed songs from its three-song project released in January, "Part One," as well as tracks from another three-song album, "Part Two," to be released Friday.

The group's genre-bending sounds echo The Weeknd and The 1975. Band members include brothers Clinton Cave and Mitchel Cave, and Christian Anthony.

