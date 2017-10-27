Letters from Harper Lee to friend sell for $12,500

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2007, file photo, author Harper Lee smiles during a ceremony honoring the four new members of the Alabama Academy of Honor at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. A batch of letters hand written by "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Harper Lee has sold for more than $12,000. A statement from the Los Angeles-based Nate D. Sanders Auctions says 38 letters from the deceased novelist to friend Felic Itzkoff went for $12,500 in a sale held Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

The Associated Press