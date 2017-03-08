Now Playing
Posted: March 08, 2017

Lily Collins forgives her father, Phi Collins, in new book

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2017, file photo, Lily Collins arrives at the 32nd annual Artios Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Collins has forgiven her father, Phil Collins, in a new book of essays released on March 7, 2017. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2017, file photo, Lily Collins arrives at the 32nd annual Artios Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Collins has forgiven her father, Phil Collins, in a new book of essays released on March 7, 2017. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

In "Unfiltered," Collins writes that she forgives her father for "not always being there when I needed and for not being the dad I expected." She adds that they can't "rewrite the past" and it's not too late for them "to move forward."

Phil Collins and Lily's mother, Jill Tavelman, divorced in 1996, when Lily was seven.

Lily Collins was nominated for a Golden Globe earlier this year for her role in Warren Beatty's "Rules Don't Apply."

Her book was released Tuesday.

