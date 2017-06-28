Lin-Manuel Miranda has celebs singing 'Hamilton' for charity

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2015, file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda appears at the curtain call following the opening night performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York. Miranda has enlisted celebrities to sing lyrics from the musical and post them to social media in order to raise money for a coalition of non-profits focused on immigration. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
NEW YORK
—
Lin-Manuel Miranda has Hollywood singing lyrics from his hit musical, "Hamilton," in order to raise money for a coalition of nonprofits focused on immigration.
Celebrity participants in Miranda's #Ham4All challenge include Ben Stiller, Kelly Clarkson and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. The challenge calls for participants to donate money and to take a video of themselves singing their favorite "Hamilton" song and post it to social media. Money raised through the challenge goes toward Miranda's Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition.
Miranda also released a video for "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)" on Wednesday. The track takes its name from a line in the musical and features "The Night Of" star Riz Ahmed, along with rappers K'naan, Residente and Snow Tha Product.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself