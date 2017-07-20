Looking Back: Chester Bennington

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Linkin Park’s show on Friday in honor of its late frontman, Chester Bennington, is sold out, but fans can still be part of the concert.

Rolling Stone reported that the band announced Oct. 21 that the show would be livestreamed on its YouTube page.

>> Read more trending news

The event, called Linkin Park and Friends Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington, is being held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. It was announced on Aug. 22 as a “special public event” and officially announced as a concert Sept. 18.

﻿Related: Linkin Park announces show honoring Chester Bennington﻿

Bennington, the lead singer for the band, died on July 20 of suicide.

“The band will be joined by a number of other artists, for an unforgettable night of music to honor the man that touched the lives of so many around the world,” the band said in a September news release.

Earlier this month, with the go-ahead from Bennington’s family and the band, an episode of Apple Music’s “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” with bandmates Bennington, Mike Shinoda and Brad Delson and comedian Ken Jeong, was released for free on Linkin Park’s Facebook page.

“Linkin Park & Friends Celebrate Life In Honor Of Chester Bennington” will be streamed live on the Linkin Park YouTube page on Friday at 7:45 p.m. PDT.