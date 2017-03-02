LOL! The Ed Sheeran Cracks The Beibz In The Face W/ Golf Club Story!

You read that right! Ed Sheeran CRACKED Bieber’s face! Was it intentional? Of course not.

The singer-songwriter was chilling with “THE GUARDIAN” to talk about his new album Divide, some other typical music questions......but the best part was when he spit out an AMAZING story when he got TWISTEDDDDDD and busted the Biebz in the face with a golf club!

“We were in Japan. We’d been out to a dive bar. He just drank water and I got hammered. Then we went to a golf course. He lays on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth and told me to hit it out of his mouth,” said Sheeran. “I was like ‘F**K! I need to aim this properly.’ and i swung. And you know in films when someone gets punched, and you hear that fake sound, like a slap? But in real life when someone gets punched, you hear that dull thud, a bit sickening? I heard a sound like the last one, and saw his security guard looking at me.”

“I cracked Justin Bieber right in the cheek with a golf club,” Sheeran said. “That was one of those ‘WHAT THE F**K’ moments.”

I’m personally still wondering how Biebz was sober but still the one to come up with the really would-be-drunk-inspired idea. Love the dude, but what an idiot! Lol!

But them having that kind of weird but AWESOME friendship means everything to us if you love music! I mean, come on now.... Ed Sheeran DID write “Love Yourself” for the Biebz, ya know!

