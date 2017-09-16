London Fashion Week: Cobalt, ruffles and animal protests

Models wear creations by designer Jasper Conran during their Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

A model is styled before the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

A model is styled before the Jasper Conran Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

A model wears creations by designer Jasper Conran during their Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

A model wears creations by designer Jasper Conran during their Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

Models wear creations by designer Jasper Conran during their Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

Designer Jasper Conran accepts applause after the Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

A model wears creations by designer Jasper Conran during their Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

A model wears creations by designer Jasper Conran during their Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

A model wears creations by designer Jasper Conran during their Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

A model wears creations by designer Jasper Conran during their Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

A model wears creations by designer Jasper Conran during their Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

A model wears creations by designer Jasper Conran during their Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

A model wears creations by designer Jasper Conran during their Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.

The Associated Press

Unfazed by the London subway attack, celebrities, models and fashion editors flocked to London Fashion Week on Saturday to celebrate all things stylish.

Designers showcasing their latest visions included fashion week veteran Jasper Conran, rising star Simone Rocha and luxury brand Burberry. Animal rights protesters temporarily blocked some fashionistas from entering

JASPER CONRAN GOES VIVID

What to wear to counter the fickle, wet weather that England is so famous for? Jasper Conran has the answer: cheerful, bright rain macs and sheer sport-luxe outfits with colors plucked straight from the crayon box.

Conran, who heads a design and retail empire of everything from wallpaper to a hotel, chose a thirst-quenching palette on Saturday for his show at London Fashion Week. Vivid hues of cobalt clashed with yellow, chartreuse and grapefruit pink, balanced with shades of earthy mustard.

Anoraks and lightweight bomber jackets were layered over see-through dresses and separates. Conran made sure to keep things feminine by pairing the sporty clothes with ladylike handbags and pretty sandals.

___

ROCHA HIGHLIGHTS THE QUIRKY

Simone Rocha, one of London's closely-watched emerging young talents, chose an austere wood-paneled hall with stained glass windows for her quirky take on childhood fantasies and innocence.

Models wore clothes that piled on everything a young girl may wish for her dolls: miles of elaborate white ruffles and Victorian lace, adorned with bows, pearls and sparkly embroidered flowers.

Some models even clutched slouchy bags like a child would cuddle its blanket comforter.

But Rocha nicely offset the saccharine bows and pearls with modern, sculptural silhouettes and clumpy, conventionally ugly shoes like "flatforms" and furry pool sliders.

___

ANIMAL RIGHTS PROTESTERS TARGET BURBERRY

Guests attending Burberry's catwalk show at London Fashion Week have found their usual red carpet welcome replaced by heckling protesters.

Dozens of animal rights activists made a loud racket Saturday outside the luxury brand's show venue in London's Clerkenwell area, crowding around the entrance and shouting "Shame on London Fashion Week!"

Some held devices showing animal cruelty videos and others held placards reading "Fur is passé."

Police and security guards ended up forming two human chains to allow guests, including U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour, to pass through and enter the highly anticipated show.