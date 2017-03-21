London's Trafalgar Square Fourth Plinth artworks revealed

Michael Rakowitz looks at his design, The Invisible Enemy Should Not Exist, one of two commissions for Trafalgar Square's Fourth Plinth, at the National Gallery in central London, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. The next two artworks to be showcased on the Fourth Plinth in London’s famous Trafalgar Square have been selected. The art platform is currently home to a giant bronze thumb but will be replaced in 2018 by a re-creation of an ancient sculpture destroyed by the Islamic State group, it was announced Tuesday (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

The Associated Press