Looking For A New Job? Head To The Sawgrass Mills Job Fair!

By Bryan Carstensen

Are you looking to start fresh with a new career? Try something different or the same by heading to the Sawgrass Mills career fair!

On Thursday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Fashion Row near the Calvin Klein store.

According to WSVN, “‘The shopping center is looking to fill seasonal and long-term positions with more than 80 retailers and restaurants. Organizers said they are looking for enthusiastic applicants, and they encourage multilingual candidates to attend.

Organizers recommend that attendees bring their resume and dress professionally.’”

Hundreds of positions open at stores and restaurants at Sawgrass Mills including Calvin Klein, Century 21 Department Store, Michael Kors, Dick's Sporting Goods, H&M, kate spade new york and Yard House.

For more info, click here.