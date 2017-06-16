Lorde confirms she reviewed onion rings via Instagram

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Singer Lorde (left) is interviewed by host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The truth finally can be told. Not only is Lorde a singer, she also is a critic of onion rings.

Lorde confirmed her secret double life on Thursday night’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Entertainment Weekly reported. Last week, the New Zealand publication Newshub revealed that the Instagram account @onionringsworldwide may have been operated by Lorde.

Lorde was appearing on the show to sing and promote her new album, “Melodrama.” Asked by Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Lorde confessed about the onion rings, explaining she did not know her side job would become public.

“I have to explain for a second. Here’s the thing; I sort of naively didn’t realize it would be ‘a thing’ that I was going to different places and trying the onion rings at each of those places,” Lorde said. “It’s me, it’s me.”

Lorde said she stopped reviewing onion rings via Instagram, Entertainment Weekly reported. “It was fun for five seconds,” she said. But she has no plans to exclude the rings from her diet.

“I’m still going to keep eating onion rings because they’re my favorite,” she said.

